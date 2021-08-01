-
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar is again appealing the prison sentence he got from Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in 2018, this time,…
-
Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina rose to national prominence as she handled the Larry Nassar sex abuse case. As a writer, she has tackled…
-
A Michigan man whose stepson died after he beat the 4-year-old and whipped him with a leather belt has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.The…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by sports doctor Larry Nassar, which means a 40-year prison sentence for assaulting gymnasts will…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals will consider if Larry Nassar should be resentenced in one of his cases. Nassar is the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan…
-
Convicted former Michigan State University sports doctor, Larry Nassar, will not get a new sentence – for now. Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years…
-
A Michigan chief judge says a colleague who sentenced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls will remain on the…
-
A Michigan judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused…
-
The Michigan attorney general's office is defending the conduct of Larry Nassar's sentencing judge and asking that she deny a defense request to…
-
Lou Anna K. Simon Testimony; Larry Nassar; John Engler; Demetric Vance; Donnie Corley; Josh KingOn this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al…