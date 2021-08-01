K-12 education

-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed using a budget surplus to finally eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan…
A majority of Michigan teachers would prefer to move towards entirely online learning as cases of COVID-19 rise statewide.A new survey released by the…
Michigan K-12 schools say they’re struggling to meet workload demands in the midst of a pandemic.Even before the pandemic K-12 schools suffered from…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a historic education package designed to give schools more flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the law,…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said face masks will be required when K-through 12 students return to school in the fall. She said enforcing six-foot distancing…
Republicans in the Legislature rolled out their plans Tuesday for students to return to school in the fall. There would have to be some amount of…
Michigan schools are trying to get back to business after a month in lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has forced teachers and administrators to create a…
School districts in Ingham County are submitting their plans for continuing instruction for the remainder of the school year. Under Governor Gretchen…
More than 1.5 million Michigan students will not return to K-12 school buildings the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead…
A Michigan education think tank says it’s concerned about the learning gap disadvantaged students are facing as schools remain closed because of the…