-
State regulators say 91,000 bushels of soybeans must be destroyed, three years after a small portion was grown on land that had sediment from a Kalamazoo…
-
Opponents of the Line 5 pipeline staged a protest in downtown Lansing nine years to the day after one of the worst oil spills in the midwest.On July 25,…
-
Searchers pulled the bodies of a woman and her 9-year-old twin daughters from the water after she intentionally drove a car carrying them into a…
-
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality officials are looking for chemicals in the Kalamazoo River near a city where residents are being provided…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has signed off on a five-year, $46 million plan to clean up a stretch of the Kalamazoo River that's contaminated…