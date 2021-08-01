-
Detroit Tigers; Bruce Rondon; Brad Ausmus; Kansas City Royals; U.S.A. Men's Soccer; Gold Cup; Bob Every; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; NFL…
-
Keith Mumphery; Michigan State Football; Michigan Sports Hall of Fame; Lansing Community College Baseball; Andrew Huard; Lansing State Journal Sports…
-
The World Series, Kansas City Royals, Michigan's Escape, Jerry Kill Replacement, the Detroit Lions Meltdown, JT Barrett, Michigan High School Football,…
-
The World Series, NBA Games, The Detroit Pistons, Opening Night, Jerry Kill, Kobe Bryant, and Michigan State men's basketball.On today's show, Al and…
-
Al and Alex start today with in-depth discussion on the Kansas City Royals' playoff run. They also give a brief preview of MSU basketball for this season.…