Kellogg Center

-
Michigan State University Trustee Brian Mosallam will lead small and large group discussions with the MSU community tomorrow, February 1st, 2018 at 6-8pm.…
-
While visiting East Lansing, Georgia congressman John Lewis said he is not surprised about the money laundering and conspiracy charges against Donald…
-
Kellogg's CEO is retiring and will be succeeded by an executive from a vitamin and protein bar company, as packaged food makers try to keep customers who…
-
Michigan State hockey’s annual Green versus White game is a fun fall kickoff event for the upcoming season, but for a few players, it is an extraordinary…