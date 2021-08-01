-
Jim Harbaugh; Urban Meyer; Johnny Lewis; Kenny Goins On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks day two of Big Ten media days, which…
-
On today's Current Sports Segment of the Day, we invite DeShaun Tate of CBS Radio to breakdown what he's seen from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.…
-
Michigan baseball in the College World Series Championship; Red Wings NHL Draft takeaways; Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, and Nick Ward in NBA Summer League;…
-
Vladimir Tarasenko; Zdeno Chara; Charlie McAvoy; Brad Marchand; Tuukka Rask; Alex Pietrangelo; Carl Gunnarsson; Joey Hauser; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston;…
-
Michigan State men's basketball adds top recruit in late signing period. Julius Marble, a three-star power forward basketball recruit from Dallas (Dallas…
-
While the Red Raiders were locking down Michigan State on one end, the graduate transfer shooting guard was raining in 3s on the other, lifting Tech one…
-
Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during this afternoon's weekly press conference at the Breslin Center. The Spartans…
-
Monday's SOTD is what else but Michigan State basketball! MSU is headed back to the Final Four, and Al gives his thoughts on the Duke win, Tom Izzo's…
-
Current Sports intern Kyle Turk is on location in Des Moines, Iowa for Michigan State's first and second round NCAA Tournament games. Hear the MSU players…
-
Michigan State to square-off against in-state rival Michigan in Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday. CHICAGO (AP) — Once Cassius Winston and…