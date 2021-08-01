-
The National Weather Service says high winds, not tornadoes, are believed to have caused storm damage earlier this week in Michigan.Crews made the…
-
Michigan now has a cybercrime support and recovery hotline. Kent County residents can dial 2-1-1 if they are the victim of cybercrime and be connected to…
-
A western Michigan county has recorded its second death from West Nile virus this season.The Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids announced the…
-
A man suspected in the deaths of two people inside their western Michigan home is believed to have fatally shot himself after holding his wife and two…
-
State and Kent County health officials are asking people not to eat fish from some western Michigan ponds due to elevated levels of industrial chemical…
-
Children's Protective Services in a western Michigan county is changing its oversight policy after the death of a baby who was left alone for two days…
-
Kent County is suffering a $1 million shortfall because China is refusing U.S. recyclables.Darwin Baas is Kent County director of public works. He tells…
-
A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt's latest addition was born…
-
The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with the state police and local emergency managers to conduct damage assessments following flooding last…
-
U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge explained efforts to catch drug dealers after major increases in drug overdose deaths in West Michigan.Birge said the situation…