-
The 40-person climbing club welcomes beginners and veterans, and hopes to build its own climbing wall at MSU soon.Emily Brouwer, a senior environmental…
-
DeWayne Minor, now a horse trainer in Florida, became the first African-American driver in the richest event in harness racing, the Hambletonian, back in…
-
The club sport doesn’t rely on veteran players to stack the line-up, newcomers find their spots right away.EAST LANSING, Mich. – It’s never easy being a…
-
Wagering on the NCAA men's tournament is a multi-billion dollar business each year, and increasingly, becoming legal.EAST LANSING, Mich. – The NCAA men’s…
-
Relatives of a Michigan family of five killed in a highway crash in Kentucky remembered their lives during an emotional candlelight vigil.Friday's…
-
A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five family members from Michigan early Sunday,…
-
The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…
-
The competition is fierce, yet the stakes are not high. For members of the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association, club dodgeball is a way of life,…