-
Kevin Frank is an associate professor in Michigan State University's renowned Department of Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences and an MSU Extension turf…
-
Spring has sprung, so let's welcome Kevin Frank back to MSU Today. Kevin is an MSU Extension turf specialist, and an associate professor in Michigan State…
-
Kevin Frank joins Russ White to talk about what you can do now to prepare your lawn for 2019. Frank is an associate professor in MSU's Department of…
-
Kevin Frank is an associate professor in Michigan State University’s renowned Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, and he’s an Extension turf…