Activists delivered a petition to Governor Rick Snyder Friday. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports the petition demands the removal of Michigan…
The director of the Michigan State Police will lose five days of pay for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the national…
Governor Rick Snyder says he’s close to a final decision on what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken against the leader of the Michigan State…
Governor Rick Snyder met Tuesday with the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the subject was the…
The director of the Michigan State Police has met privately with black lawmakers more than a week after she shared a Facebook post that called NFL players…
Governor Rick Snyder says he plans to meet with black state lawmakers to hear their concerns following a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the…
This week on Current State, reaction to a state inquiry being opened after a controversial Facebook post by Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue.…
The Michigan State Police says an internal investigation will determine whether the agency's director will be disciplined for sharing a Facebook post that…
Ten state House Democrats linked arms Thursday during the Pledge of Allegiance in lieu of putting their hands over their hearts. As we hear from Michigan…
UPDATED at 12:00 p.m.: The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting…