A federal appeals court says a judge made the right call when she ordered former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to pay $1.5 million to the city's water…
The amount of money owed by imprisoned former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is growing.The Detroit News reports U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts on…
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is ready to leave federal prison and is seeking a little help from President Donald Trump.The request is part of a…
Disgraced ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has ended up at a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.The Detroit News reports the 47-year-old…
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been ordered to pay $1.5 million to the city's water department.The restitution is related to his 2013…
The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's restitution in his corruption case be reduced again.A U.S. District…
Imprisoned ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is returning home for a federal court hearing on his efforts to remove his 28-year public corruption…
Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is continuing efforts to get his public corruption sentence tossed aside.Kilpatrick has filed a motion asking a federal…