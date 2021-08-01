-
The downtown office for the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of the Chippewa Indians Fisheries Management Program is a simple, small two-story brick building.But…
A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.Officials said Wednesday the…
Water levels are surging in the Great Lakes and likely will set records this summer, forecasters said Monday — a remarkable turnaround from earlier this…
As ice coverage goes, it’s Superior.The Detroit Free Press reports Lake Superior was 94 percent ice covered as of Friday, marking first time the largest…
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning residents of islands in the river connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron in northern Michigan that they could be cut off…
A gray wolf relocated this fall from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park has died.The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior…
Officials plan to relocate several gray wolves from the Canadian province of Ontario to Isle Royale National Park this winter.It's the next step in…
On this week's Current State: how the Larry Nassar & Flint Water Crisis are now part of the Michigan governor's campaigns; how the political marriage gap…
Federal officials have awarded a contract to remove copper mine waste from a Lake Superior harbor, where it threatens to damage crucial fish spawning…
High water levels on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan have been causing trouble for some shoreline communities in recent years.Lauren Fry is the lead water…