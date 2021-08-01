Lansing budget

-
The Lansing City Council has approved the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget. The plan represents a 10 percent increase over the current budget.The boost…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued his budget recommendations for the city’s upcoming fiscal year. Schor’s proposal for FY 2022 includes a $237 million…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued his first veto, for a modification the city council made to his proposed budget. Lansing’s 2020 fiscal year budget…
The Lansing City Council has passed Mayor Andy Schor’s 2020 fiscal year budget. Missing from the approved budget is the Mayor’s renewable energy proposal.…
Today Mayor Bernero vetoed a major change to his proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget that the Lansing City Council adopted on Monday. When the Lansing City…