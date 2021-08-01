Lansing Catholic Football

-
On the December 2-3, 2017 edition of Current State we explore everything from sexual misconduct investigations to why high speed broadband is scarce in…
-
College Football Playoff Rankings; Larry Nassar; College Football Playoff Rankings; Lansing Catholic; Michael Lynn III; Matthew Abdullah; National Anthem…
-
Justin Verlander; Houston Astros; The World Series; Chadia Philyaw; My Brother's And Sister's Keeper; Race Relations; Lansing Catholic.It's not often that…
-
Four football players at Lansing Catholic High School face benching at tonight’s game against Ionia if they take a knee during the National Anthem.In an…
-
Rivalry Week; Michigan-Michigan State Football Game; Trash Talk; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; Michael Lynn Jr.; Lansing Catholic; National Anthem Protest;…
-
High School Football; Detroit Lions' Preseason; Detroit Tigers; Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather; Ali Easley; Michael From Saginaw.Bouncing back from a…
-
Michigan State Opening Day Football, Appalachian State, Stephen Olschanski, Lansing Catholic, Jim Ahern, Mike Lynn III, and Reflection Friday. No more…
-
Al and Alex kick off today's show with MSU football discussion as they defeated Maryland in primetime on Saturday. Later, they touch on University of…