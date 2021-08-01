-
Lansing got a new chief of police in August. Daryl Green took over following the retirement of his predecessor, Mike Yankowski.WKAR’s Scott Pohl spoke…
-
A former police officer has pleaded no contest to charges that he attempted to kiss and molest three girls at a Lansing high school and in his patrol…
-
Human remains found at a Lansing house have been identified as a missing woman and her 5-year-old son.Police tell the Lansing State Journal that…
-
Two mid-Michigan police officers are on administrative leave amid an investigation after one of them struck a 16-year-old girl in the legs during an…
-
Police say a decomposing body has been found during a routine check of a sewer system in Lansing.Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says the body was…
-
A mid-Michigan man who authorities say was wounded after shooting at tactical officers is facing charges in an earlier shooting.Michael Magik Jones of…
-
Accoring to WILX-TV, there was an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza located on East Lake Lansing Rd. at 10:15pm last night. The suspect got away with an…
-
In Michigan, more than 500 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in the state's history. There’s no statewide memorial to fallen Michigan…
-
A forum on hate crime and reporting was held at City Hall Tuesday in light of a recent report by a Hispanic male that he was attacked in south Lansing.…
-
Lansing is bolstering its fight against crime. The city has become the latest to join the Michigan “Secure Cities” program. It’s a partnership that teams…