Las Vegas Shooting

A small Michigan community scheduled a candlelight vigil for two Michigan natives who are believed to be among the dead after a gunman opened fire in a…
Former WLNS reporter Emerald Morrow talks with former colleague Al Martin about being in Las Vegas at the time of the deadliest mass shooting in modern…
This week on Current State: new efforts to make sure every sexual assault evidence kit in Michigan is tested; advice if your child is frightened by the…
A suburban Detroit man who was shot in the leg in Las Vegas says he was greatly aided by an off-duty police officer and an off-duty nurse who stabilized…