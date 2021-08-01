-
There are big changes ahead for the Law School Admission Test, thanks to a lawsuit filed by a Michigan man.Michigan man, Angelo Binno filed a lawsuit…
The first bill signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer was passed unanimously by the state Legislature. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth…
The Michigan Supreme Court is exploring whether to drop questions about mental health on the application for a Michigan law license.The application for…
The state’s minimum wage might not reach 12 dollars an hour until 2030. That’s if proposed changes to a recently adopted law finish making their way…
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge Michigan's ban on public aid for private schools.The ban has been in place since voters added it to the state…
Criminal defense attorney and Detroit radio host Cliff Woodards joins "Current Sports with Al Martin" to discuss the nature of a sexual assault case, in…
A Michigan agency is seeking public comment on a proposed set of minimum standards for providing legal defense to people who can't afford…
Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association. A discrimination case was filed last month in the United States…
There is an area of Yellowstone Park known as the "Zone of Death" because, due to a constitutional loophole, a crime committed there could go unpunished.…
A federal judge in Detroit will hear opening arguments today on a case that could potentially overturn Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage. In 2012, two…