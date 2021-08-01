-
The Michigan State Esports Association is using the streaming platform Twitch to make a path in the revenue side of gaming.East Lansing, Mich. - Making…
-
Players need to know their roles and skills to win the League of Legends crown, and MSU’s LoL players say they have the chemistry to challenge for the…
-
Mark Dantonio; Mel Tucker; Curtis Blackwell Jr.; John Beilein; Sean Gardner; League of Legends; More news is circulating surrounding the Curtis Blackwell…
-
The globally popular multi-player battle video draws a crowd every Wednesday night on campus.Every Wednesday night, a classroom inside Michigan State’s…
-
MSU’s League of Legends esports team is one of the best in college, and the players are setting Big Ten and national championships as their 2019-20…
-
Video games are more than something Michigan State students play. The development of new games, and the academic study of the science is putting MSU at…
-
The association is one of the fastest growing at MSU and wants to set a positive atmosphere for all members.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Two years ago, Michigan…
-
StarCraft Has Been Long Popular in South Korea, but Now Is Spreading at the Collegiate LevelEAST LANSING, Mich. – Since the beginning of competitively…
-
MSU’s League of Legends team part of growing collegiate trend across the U.S., embracing the wave of e-sports competitors and fans.EAST LANSING, Mich. –…
-
From staggering livestream numbers to mainstream attention, eSports are growing. Professional events attract viewers from around the world, and even in…