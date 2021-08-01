© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lions and Suh

  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #429 | March 9, 2015
    The verdict is in and Ndamokung Suh is no longer a Detroit Lion. Al breaks down what happened and also about what the Lions could have done to keep Suh in…