Michigan on Wednesday announced a $3 million fine against the state’s largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.NWS Michigan,…
Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature would prohibit marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks in Michigan.The state House approved…
The Michigan House wants to direct 4 percent of the Liquor Control Commission's revenue toward fighting substance abuse.The chamber voted 104-3 Tuesday to…
A judge says Michigan regulators are allowed to drop a longstanding rule that generally required a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) distance between liquor…
Michigan legislators say veterans affiliated with a private club or fraternal organization should be permitted to drink at whatever location they…
For decades, Hedy Steinbart has made cherry-infused vodka out of her Lansing home for family parties and holidays.Now Steinbart, 92, can go to the liquor…