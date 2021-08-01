-
The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the 62nd Labor Day walk, which draws thousands of people annually.The nearly 5-mile…
-
Participants in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge should expect some changes — and prepare for traffic tie-ups.The 5-mile-long…
-
From Michigan’s outdoor and historic attractions to tasting the foods of farmers, today’s show is dedicated to exploring summer adventures here in the…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court is crossing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.The court is hearing a case Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie. Justices schedule…
-
The Mackinac Bridge connecting Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas has reopened to traffic after being shut down due to falling ice from its cables and…
-
The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will remain a Labor Day tradition.The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the date won't change. But officials still haven't…
-
Authorities say around 25,000 people took part in the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge during which all traffic was halted for the first…
-
60,000 people are expected to gather for the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge. There will be major security restrictions this year. From…