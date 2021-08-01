-
A former Michigan state trooper was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle…
A former Michigan state trooper will face a second trial in April in the death of a Detroit boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after he was shot with…
A judge has refused to lower a $1 million bond for a former Michigan state trooper charged with murder, calling the request "offensive."Mark Bessner and…
A former Michigan State Police trooper was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain…