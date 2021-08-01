© 2021
Mark Snyder

  • Sports
    Current Sports #540 | September 3, 2015
    Deflategate, Tom Brady and Roger Goodell's Legacies, Mark Snyder, Michigan Quarterback Battle, Michigan vs. Utah Preview, and Throwback Thursday.At long…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #499 | June 29, 2015
    Mark Snyder, Tom Shanahan, Tyus Battle's decommitment, the Tigers, James McCann, and Weekend Winners.On the eve of the 500th Current Sports with Al…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #389 | January 12, 2014
    The national championship is tonight and Al gives predictions for the game along with Detroit Free Press reporter, Joe Rexrode. Al and Alex also touch on…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #387 | January 8, 2014
    Michigan State's football team made a splash by hiring Texas A&M's former defensive coordinator, Mark Snyder, as a defensive assistant to Harlon Barnett…