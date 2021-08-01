-
Marquette forward Joey Hauser is transferring to Michigan State.The Spartans announced the addition of Hauser on Tuesday. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3…
Curling is attracting new players in a college town in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.A curling club has formed in Marquette, thanks to support from Northern…
Officials in western Michigan will hold a meeting this month to get public feedback on calls for the removal of a large cross that's stood along Lake…
Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The U.S.…
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Marquette County on Monday, the county’s first fatal highway crash of the year.Jennifer Jean…
AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average…