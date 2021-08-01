© 2021
  • Sports
    Current Sports #500 | June 30, 2015
    It's a special 500th episode with more than a couple blasts from the past. Five-hundred Current Sports shows down, Al Martin returns with a special…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #279 | July 18, 2014
    Matt Ludtke fills in for Al on his final show, as Matt heads to San Francisco. To start, Alex and Matt debate the potential trade of Kevin Love and Andrew…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #278 | July 17, 2014
    To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #277 | July 16, 2014
    Al is still on vacation, and Matt and Alex still get all of the best sports news to talk about. First, they talk about Adam Wainwright's pitches to Derek…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #276 | July 15, 2014
    Matt and Alex continue to host the week as Al is on vacation. The first half of the show is dedicated to Major League Baseball, and Alex and Matt break…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #275 | July 14, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
  • Sports
  • Sports
    Current Sports #274 | July 11, 2014
    Matt fills in for Al today in one of the biggest sports news breakers of summer. Lebron James officially announces that he will be going back to Cleveland…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #273 | July 10, 2014
    Al invites first-time guest Steve Miller on the show, former Producer for Mad Dog on The Game 730 AM, who now covers prep sports, to disucss all things in…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #272 | July 9, 2014
    Brian Calloway from Lansing State Journal joins Al to discuss the most recent hiring of Davd Thomas. He also touches on his love for baseball and one of…
