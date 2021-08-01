-
We recap the weekend that was in the world of local sports and beyond! There are many new additions and changes to the MSU men's basketball staff. Also,…
-
On today's Current Sports Segment of the Day, we invite DeShaun Tate of CBS Radio to breakdown what he's seen from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.…
-
Michigan baseball in the College World Series Championship; Red Wings NHL Draft takeaways; Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, and Nick Ward in NBA Summer League;…
-
MHSAA playoff format changes; Eva Salinas feature; Nick Ward; 2019 NBA DraftOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by…
-
Michigan State men's basketball adds top recruit in late signing period. Julius Marble, a three-star power forward basketball recruit from Dallas (Dallas…
-
Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during this afternoon's weekly press conference at the Breslin Center. The Spartans…
-
March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Duke Basketball; Final Four; Tom IzzoMichigan State men's basketball is back in the Final Four! On today's…
-
Hear from Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and more as Current Sports intern Kyle Turk is live on-site in Des Moines, Iowa! Cassius Winston discussed his…
-
Michigan State Basketball; Michigan Basketball Big Ten Tournament; March Madness; Selection Sunday; Anthony IanniOn today's episode of Current Sports with…
-
The MSU head coach gives an update on the injury of Nick Ward and team preparations for the postseason, which starts this week with the Big Ten Tournament…