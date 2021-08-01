-
After more than a decade in the making, Michigan’s first monument to fallen police officers will dedicated Saturday in Lansing. “The Sentinel” will be a…
-
Funeral arrangements have been set in Detroit for prominent Judge Damon J. Keith, who was a figure in the civil rights movement.A public visitation is…
-
A village in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has dedicated a granite memorial with the names of 73 people who died in a stampede during a 1913 Christmas Eve…
-
A memorial gathering is scheduled for retired federal Judge Barbara Hackett.The U.S. District Court in Detroit says the service will be held from 5-8 p.m.…
-
Governor Rick Snyder and members of law enforcement broke ground on a memorial Thursday. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports it’s a tribute to law…
-
A southwestern Michigan community has unveiled a memorial to the victims and survivors of one the country's deadliest vehicle-bike crashes.The memorial…
-
The U.S. Border Patrol's Detroit Sector plans to hold its annual Police Week Memorial Ceremony at its border station in the city.The scheduled speaker on…
-
Thu., Nov. 2 from 12pm to 1pm at the Michigan Vietnam Monument | You're invited to join your community in paying respects to those who served and perished…