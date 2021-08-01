-
A Detroit-area mom whose daughter died of bacterial meningitis is asking universities to require that students get the meningitis B vaccine.Alicia…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is calling for laws to require inspections and background checks for compounding pharmacies like the one that…
-
A special Michigan grand jury will investigate meningitis deaths and illnesses linked to a medical compound created by a Massachusetts company. As The…
-
State health officials say an 87-year-old Livingston County man is the 19th person from Michigan to die as a result of contaminated steroids supplied by a…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has called for a grand jury investigation into an outbreak of meningitis and other illnesses caused by tainted…