-
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a big part of the MSU men's basketball team is missing during home games.It’s moments like this that make the IZZONE…
-
The No. 6 Michigan State men's basketball team defeated No. 13 Maryland on Monday night, 69-55. The Spartans, winners of 12 straight, improved to 17-2…
-
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament; New York City; Michigan State Men's Basketball; University of Michigan Men's Basketball; Spartans; Wolverines;…
-
The Michigan State athletic department will pay tribute to former men's basketball coach Jud Heathcote in multiple ways in the near future and throughout…
-
The 2000 MSU national championship men's basketball team was honored at halftime of Saturday's game between the Spartans and Florida Gators. Bryn Forbes…
-
Branden Dawson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to help Michigan State outlast Penn State 66-60 on Wednesday night.Gavin Schilling added…