MI National Guard

-
The Michigan Air National Guard Base in Battle Creek is the site of an emergency management training exercise this weekend.The Lansing-based 46th Military…
-
This month, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that all combat positions in the armed forces would now be open to women, but the groundwork for…
-
The murders of five military personnel in Chattanooga earlier this month is prompting the Michigan National Guard to update its “active shooter” training.…
-
Last week, President Obama ordered precision air strikes against members of Islamic State, the militant group that’s fighting U.S.-backed ethnic…
-
The Michigan National Guard is joining the U.S. Army "stand down" suicide prevention effort.American troops have suffered more suicides than combat deaths…