© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michael Sam

  • Sports
    Current Sports #440 | March 27, 2015
    Get your coffee ready because today is the day! MSU plays Oklahoma for the chance to play in the Elite Eight, and Al prepares you with all of the stats…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #281 | July 22, 2014
    Al has sports writer Tom Shanahan on the show to discuss his upcoming book Raye of Light. Later, Al and Alex talk about the new stadium renovations for…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #278 | July 17, 2014
    To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #236 | May 16, 2014
    Today marks the evening of Lansing United's home opener, as the new minor-league soccer team for mid-Michigan. Owner Jeremy Sampson discusses the jitters…