Michigan Environmental Council

-
Home to the largest collection of freshwater coastal sand dunes in the world, Michigan is a favorite vacation spot for thousands of visitors each year.…
-
Michigan businesses are discharging large amounts of chemical contaminants into the state's waterways every day, according to a newspaper…
-
Environmentalists are cautioning state lawmakers against legislation about tree and foliage removal. Bills making their way through the state Legislature…
-
Environmental groups want Governor Rick Snyder to say “no” to legislation on his desk. They’re concerned about bills that would change some oversight…
-
It was 48 years ago we celebrated the inaugural Earth Day, April 22, 1970. Created by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, an estimated 20 million folks…