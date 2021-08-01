Michigan Governor Candidate

-
Republicans running for Michigan governor are preparing for the first of two televised debates.WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids will host the debate on Wednesday…
-
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is asking a judge to declare that he is eligible to run for Michigan governor.The former Detroit health director made the request…
-
The Michigan Education Association has endorsed Gretchen Whitmer for governor.The approximately 140,000-member union announced its support for Whitmer on…
-
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar has been sued and accused of fraud related to the sale of his majority stake in a…