Michigan prisons

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed laws letting Michigan release seriously ill and incapacitated prisoners early by having them treated at nursing homes or…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering a comprehensive review of Michigan's jail and pretrial incarceration system, saying the status quo "isn't…
A man serving a life sentence in the death of his estranged wife led authorities to where he buried her body in Michigan eight years ago in exchange for…
A new law will codify clearer guidelines that the Michigan Parole Board has been following when it considers whether to release prisoners considered to be…
A prison reform advocacy group says formerly incarcerated people do have the right to vote in Michigan.Allan Wachendorfer is with the prison reform…
A Michigan inmate's book that was published this summer is raising questions as to whether a prison writer should profit from tragedy.The Detroit News…
A $50 million lawsuit has been filed following the death of a Michigan prison inmate who collapsed after complaining of chest pain and difficulty…
A State Police report says a drone that sneaked contraband into a Michigan prison in May went undetected for nearly two months.Michigan Department of…
Authorities say two health care workers at a prison in southern Michigan are suspended amid a state police investigation into the death of an inmate.The…
The first Michiganders to be arrested for smuggling contraband into a prison via drone were arraigned this week. Now some lawmakers want tougher laws when…