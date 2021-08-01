-
Republican John James late Tuesday conceded to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, nearly three weeks after the incumbent was declared the winner by…
-
It took 24 hours before the AP called the Michigan senate race for the incumbent Democrat, Gary Peters. His challenger, John James, is so far refusing to concede.
-
Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight race.The 61-year-old Peters continued…
-
With nearly 20 days to go until the November election recent polls show Democratic Senator Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James as neck and…
-
Republican John James of Michigan says his campaign raised $3.6 million in the last three months, about double what Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow took…