-
Chicago Cubs; MLB Postseason; Michigan State Football Preview; Zach Berridge; Mid-Michigan Football; Reflection Friday. Does it feel like deja vu? Maybe…
-
Michigan State Football Preview; Iowa Football; LJ Scott; Zach Berridge; Mid-Michigan High School Football; Allen Gant; University of Michigan…
-
Detroit Tigers' Deals; Justin Verlander; Justin Upton; James Moore; High School Football; DeWitt Football; MSU Football Preview; Keyon Clinton.It feels…
-
Big Ten Media Days; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Riots; Willie Horton; Scott Pohl; Drama in the NBA.On this episode of "Current Sports with Al…
-
MSU Men's Basketball Preview, Arizona Basketball, MSU Football Preview, Rutgers Football and Reflection Friday.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
MSU Tailgate Show.Tune in to the first ever MSU tailgate show right now. It's a party in Studio S, with live analysis, opinions and memories on the…
-
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Terry Hessbrook, MHSAA Playoffs and World Series Preview.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
RIP Drew Sharp.Drew Sharp, legendary sports columnist in the Detroit community, has died at 56. Al remembers the iconic writer and relives his…
-
Homecoming Parade, Midnight Madness, MSU Football Preview, Northwestern Football, MLB Playoffs and Reflection Friday.There's a fully booked night for…
-
Michigan State Football, Brigham Young Preview, Tom Anastos, Michigan State Hockey, and Reflection Friday.Not that the predictions for this MSU season…