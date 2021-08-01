Michigan State House

-
The Michigan House is meeting Wednesday for a one-day session to adopt a petition initiative to reign in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.The…
-
After holding a majority in the Michigan House of Representatives for the sixth time in a row, Republicans elected new leadership Thursday.Representative…
-
Eight former Michigan lawmakers filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging they have been unconstitutionally blocked from running again by “draconian” term-limit…
-
Some Michigan Democrats want to expand access to affordable housing across the state.New bills introduced Tuesday would prevent landlords from excluding…
-
Work has started on gathering petition signatures toward possibly recalling a Michigan lawmaker facing federal charges of trading votes for campaign…
-
The state Legislature plans to go back to its normal schedule this week.Republicans in the state House plan to keep working on a budget and road funding…
-
Every year in Statehouses across the country there are bills that lawmakers call zombies—different versions of a bill they reintroduce year after year…
-
An ex-mayor who was ousted by voters in 2015 amid a lead-tainted water crisis in Flint has lost his bid for a seat in the Michigan House.Results of…
-
Some lawmakers in Lansing are trying – once again – to tackle the state’s car insurance rates. Michigan’s rates are among the highest in the nation.A…