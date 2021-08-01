Michigan Unemployment Rate

-
The wave of COVID-related layoffs led to the increase in claims. The increase in claims led to an increase in suspected fraud. Unemployment agency…
Michigan's unemployment rate has edged higher in July to 4.3% from 4.2% a month earlier.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of…
Michigan's unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in September.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of…
The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that will determine if people who were wrongly accused of defrauding the unemployment program…
Michigan's unemployment rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent in August.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of…