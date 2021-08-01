-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
College basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is calling it a career. Why are so many leaving the college game right now? Also, we recap the NBA…
-
Mike Krzyzewski; Roger Goodell; Matt Patricia; Jim Caldwell; Mel Tucker; Courtney Hawkins; The NFL is looking into a big change into the playoff format.…
-
Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Aaron Henry; Rocket Watts; Xavier Tillman; Marcus Bingham; Mike Krzyzewski; Vernon Carey Jr.; Tre Jones; Javin DeLaurier;…
-
Vernon Carey Jr.; MSU basketball; Duke basketball; Tom Izzo; Mark Dantonio; LJ Scott; MSU footballOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Miles Bridges; NCAA Basketball Tournament; Duke Blue Devils; Michigan Basketball; Bucknell BisonMarch Madness has…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Tom Izzo vs. Duke; Champions Classic; Miles Bridges; Breaking Down Basketball; UCLA Basketball Players. Many MSU fans were left…
-
Detroit Lions; NFC North; NFL Schedules; MSU vs. Duke Basketball; Tom Izzo; DeShaun Tate; Champions Classic. No more excuses. The Detroit Lions need to be…