-
The Michigan Senate will begin hearings soon on a proposed overhaul of publicly-funded mental health services.There are lots of different ideas on how to…
-
Democratic lawmakers are criticizing remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake). Shirkey said allowing abortion is comparable to “the…
-
Lawmakers still harbor hard feelings and mistrust over Governor Whitmer’s budget vetoes and her use of an administrative board to move money from one…
-
Democratic state lawmakers say all people need to be able to make independent decisions about their reproductive health. House Democrats announced their…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she will seek funding for a variety of budget priorities from the Republican-led Legislature after she slashed nearly…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants Republican leaders to come to the bargaining table. Earlier this week Whitmer announced more than 100 line item vetoes…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer further shaped the new state budget Tuesday, taking a rare step to shift $625 million within departments while outlining some of her…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the next state budget Monday hours before the deadline to fund government, while using line-item vetoes to block…
-
Michigans's budget deadline is hours away and Governor Gretchen Whitmer still has not signed any of the 16 budgets on her desk.Democratic Governor Whitmer…