-
On this week's episode of Serving Up Science, science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum and WKAR's Karel Vega discuss the repercussions of swill milk during the…
-
Construction has begun in central Michigan on a $555 million diary processing plant that will have the capacity to process a quarter of the milk produced…
-
Michigan dairy farmers are getting a 510 million-dollar boost. Two new dairy processing facilities are scheduled to be built in St. Johns, north of…
-
A young Michigan dairy farmer has auctioned off his herd of 230 milking cows after being unable to absorb losses brought about by an oversupply of milk in…