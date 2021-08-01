-
State regulators have approved permits for wells to accommodate a potash mine.Potash is a potassium-rich salt commodity that's used as crop fertilizer. It…
-
Environmental groups want Governor Rick Snyder to say “no” to legislation on his desk. They’re concerned about bills that would change some oversight…
-
Michigan officials say a significant portion of Island Lake State Recreation Area will be restored under a deal to eventually clean up a former mining…
-
State officials are allowing a copper mining company to resume exploration of a section of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.Copperwood Resources…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a tax overhaul that he says will encourage more mining in northern Michigan. The new tax will be based on how much iron,…
-
A company that wants to open a mine in the Upper Peninsula has cleared its first hurdle with state regulators. Orvana Resources hopes to start operations…
-
In a new study, the U.S. Geological Survey shows an increasing correlation between Midwest energy drilling and earthquakes. Michigan regulators already…