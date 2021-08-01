-
A state commission said a judge in Livingston County should be removed for misconduct. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission sent its recommendation…
A Lapeer County judge has been hit with a 96-page misconduct complaint filed by the agency that keeps an eye on Michigan's judiciary.Much of the complaint…
A Michigan judge won't face any additional criminal charges after being found to have concealed a relationship with a detective involved in a murder trial…
Longstanding Michigan journalist Jack Lessenberry has resigned from the Metro Times. This comes after a Deadline Detroit story that accused Lessenberry of…