-
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
-
MLK Day; LA Rams; New England Patriots; Tom Brady; New Orleans Saints; Kansas City Chiefs; NFL Refs; AFC Championship; NFC Championship;Happy Martin…
-
On this edition of Current State: Michigan lawmakers findings on MSU/Nassar; the "seduction of an unmarried woman law" in Michigan; Personal memories of…
-
Editor's Note: this story originally aired on March 4, 2018. From now until April 30, you're invited to experience the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.…
-
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally aired on WKAR on April 4, 2013.On this date 50 years ago, civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered…
-
In the 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl, viewers see images of the rugged Ram pickup along with people working, helping others or hugging loved…
-
A Michigan bar will undergo mandatory diversity and sensitivity training following an incident involving a watermelon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.The…
-
Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) talked with WKAR Digital News Director Reginald Hardwick about what keeps him going and what gives him hope during a recent…
-
After addressing a standing-room only crowd at Michigan State University Thursday evening, the daughter of civil rights icon Malcolm X made a personal…
-
This week, the Michigan Humanities Council kicks off the 2017 Great Michigan Read. It’s a statewide literacy program that encourages people to learn more…