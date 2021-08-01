© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Motivativational Moments

  • Sports
    Current Sports #298 | August 14, 2014
    To start off today's show, DeAndre Carter, a motiviational speaker, inspires listeners with a sports twist. He tells Al how he got his start with speaking…