Mary Wilson began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called the Primettes. The group went on to become The Supremes, with members Diana Ross and Florence Ballard.
Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is donating $4 million toward a project to expand a museum housed in the Detroit building where he built his music…
A copy of the original land contract for Motown Records' Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit will be unveiled as part of the music company's 60th anniversary…
Clothing worn by singer Marvin Gaye will go on display at the Motown Museum in Detroit as part of the music label's 60th anniversary celebration.The…
The Motown Museum's expansion plans are getting a year-end boost of more than $2 million from various organizations.The Detroit museum announced this week…
The Motown Museum's expansion plans are getting a $500,000 boost.The grant from the DTE Energy Foundation was announced Monday by Robin Terry, CEO and…
The Motown Museum is celebrating its founder with music, food and half-off admission.Founder's Day is set for Wednesday at the Detroit museum , located in…
Detroit's Motown Museum is organizing an event to celebrate the entrepreneurial legacy of the Gordy family and black family-owned businesses in honor of…
There's a little bit more dancing in the street at the Motown Museum as officials accept another donation supporting its expansion plans.The Detroit…
The public will be able to celebrate Motown's history in Detroit with an estate sale and live global auction.MLive reports that the "Motown Mansion" of…