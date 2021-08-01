-
The Michigan State Police is stepping up patrols on roads and highways over the Independence Day weekend. Police will be watching for impaired and…
-
Legislation up for a final vote in Michigan aims to stop police misconduct from being kept a secret when officers apply for a new job at another…
-
The Michigan State Police says an internal investigation will determine whether the agency's director will be disciplined for sharing a Facebook post that…
-
A Michigan State Police dog is recovering after being stabbed in the neck. The 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects…