© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Basksetball loses to Wisconsin

  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #432 | March 16, 2015
    Michigan State men's basketball had a triumphant run in the Big Ten tournament but came inches short from winning the championship. Al and Alex recap…