MSU Football vs Ohio State

-
MSU Football Blowout; Mark Dantonio; Ohio State Football; College Football Playoff Rankings; Seth Newman; Weekend Winners.Today on "Current Sports with Al…
-
Eron Harris; MSU vs. Ohio State Football Preview; MSU Men's Basketball; Basketball; Body Building; Keyon Clinton. Remember the name? Co-hosting "Current…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Athletes and Activism; NCAA Recruiting Violations; FBI Investigation; Ernie Boone; MSU Football Preview. At Spartan Stadium, the MSU…
-
Michigan State Football, Ohio State Football, Deshaun Tate, Michigan State Basketball, Clock Controversy and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
-
Special guests are the feature on this show, as Michigan Bulletin's Ernie Boone previews the big game this weekend with Al to start the show. Later, we…