On today's episode of Current Sports radio, Al kicks it with Impact Sports MSU Basketball Reporter Andrew Hayes to talk movies! They are not talking about…
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for MSU Impact Sports, joins Al to discuss the MLS combine and which MSU players have a chance of being selected in the…
MSU men's soccer is in the Elite Eight and MSU Impact Sports reporter, Brooks Laimbeer, joins Al at the later half of the show to preview the upcoming…
Following an interview yesterday with MSU women's soccer goalkeeper Courtney Clem, MSU Impact Sports soccer reporter Brooks Laimbeer joins Al to breakdown…
It was a stacked show on Current Sports today. To start, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Al to discuss the future of recent NBA draftees Gary…
On today's show, Al invites Brooks Laimbeer from MSU Impact Sports to discuss the latest updates of the World Cup. Laimbeer also gives his analysis of USA…
Brooks Laimbeer, a Lansing United and MSU soccer beat writer for MSU Impact Sports, joins Al to recap the weekend of World Cup action and to spit some…