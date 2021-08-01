© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Impact Sports

  • Sports
    Current Sports #420 | February 24, 2015
    On today's episode of Current Sports radio, Al kicks it with Impact Sports MSU Basketball Reporter Andrew Hayes to talk movies! They are not talking about…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #391 | January 14, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for MSU Impact Sports, joins Al to discuss the MLS combine and which MSU players have a chance of being selected in the…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #373 | December 5, 2014
    MSU men's soccer is in the Elite Eight and MSU Impact Sports reporter, Brooks Laimbeer, joins Al at the later half of the show to preview the upcoming…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #331 | October 2, 2014
    Following an interview yesterday with MSU women's soccer goalkeeper Courtney Clem, MSU Impact Sports soccer reporter Brooks Laimbeer joins Al to breakdown…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #268 | July 2, 2014
    It was a stacked show on Current Sports today. To start, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Al to discuss the future of recent NBA draftees Gary…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #265 | June 27, 2014
    On today's show, Al invites Brooks Laimbeer from MSU Impact Sports to discuss the latest updates of the World Cup. Laimbeer also gives his analysis of USA…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #256 | June 16, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, a Lansing United and MSU soccer beat writer for MSU Impact Sports, joins Al to recap the weekend of World Cup action and to spit some…